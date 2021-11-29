Moscow blames US for Afghan crisis

KABUL: Russia has criticized the US for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, saying that Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe.

“US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that the US pledges humanitarian crisis but it is yet to be clear when ... the (US will) free the assets,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign minister of the Russian Federation.

Political analysts believe that Russia seeks to have good relations with the current Afghan government. “The Russians wants to satisfy the Taliban for the sake of the security of Central Asia,” said Mehdi Afzali, a political analyst.

“The US should respect the wish of the people and government of Afghanistan, which is to have good relations, instead of applying pressure,” said Aziz Mujadidi, a political analyst.

Earlier, a Russian military aircraft carried a shipment of humanitarian assistance in Kabul. “There are food and basic necessities. The weight was 36 tons. Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population will be continued,” Zakharova said then. The Islamic Emirate officials have not commented so far. However, the current government has been repeatedly calling for Afghan bank assets to be unlocked.