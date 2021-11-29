Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him

A representative image

LAHORE: A 24-year-old woman was killed by a security guard in the Gulberg area of Lahore after she refused to marry him, Geo News reported Sunday.

Police said the deceased — identified as Neha, 24 — worked at a five-star hotel on Mall Road and lived with her mother in the servant quarters of a house in the Gulberg area. Arif, a security guard of the neighbourhood, wanted to marry her. When Neha reached home on Saturday night, Arif proposed to her and insisted she accepts his proposal.

When Neha refused to marry him, an argument broke out between the two, after which Arif shot her dead. Upon receiving a report of the incident, the police have arrested the suspect, and an investigation is underway.