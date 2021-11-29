Citizens urged not to throw solid waste in sewerage lines

Rawalpindi: The citizens have been requested not to throw solid waste and garbage in the sewerage lines so that the complaints of the choked drains and overflowing gutters could be controlled.
According to Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Raja Shaukat Mehmood, the agency had started the work of cleaning the sewerage lines in the narrow and densely populated areas.
The workers of the agency were cleaning the manholes in Ittehad Colony and the agency had completed all the arrangements to ensure safety of the workers. “The main objective of this project was to provide relief to the residents particularly in congested areas by cleaning the sewerage lines, he said adding, the sewage lines of other areas would also be cleared.
