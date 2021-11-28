Arts Council show exhibits handicrafts by people with disabilities

In connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3, the World of Art Organisation in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) held an exhibition of handicrafts of people with disabilities.

The show was organised at the ACP’s Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration. Various schools for disabled children in Karachi and organisations working for people with disabilities participated in the event that featured several items crafted by people with disabilities. Competitions related to painting, pottery and other crafts were also organised on the occasion.

The World of Art chief executive officer, Aliza Manim Qazi, thanked the Arts Council for supporting them in organising the event. She said the event proved people with disabilities were bestowed with special skills and they need platforms to polish and showcase their talents.