Arts Council show exhibits handicrafts by people with disabilities

In connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3, the World of Art Organisation in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) held an exhibition of handicrafts of people with disabilities.
The show was organised at the ACP’s Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration. Various schools for disabled children in Karachi and organisations working for people with disabilities participated in the event that featured several items crafted by people with disabilities. Competitions related to painting, pottery and other crafts were also organised on the occasion.
The World of Art chief executive officer, Aliza Manim Qazi, thanked the Arts Council for supporting them in organising the event. She said the event proved people with disabilities were bestowed with special skills and they need platforms to polish and showcase their talents.
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday inaugurated the UAE Visa Centre in Karachi. His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin...
Four people were killed while a policeman was injured in road accidents in Karachi on Saturday.According to the...
Unmanaged solid waste causes deterioration in the quality of urban life, ruining the landscape, filling oceans and...
The Anti-Narcotics Force on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in drugs peddling in...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh...
Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in looting TikTokers and food delivery...