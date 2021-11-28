No pressure

Residents of Balochistan are once again confronting a gas crisis. Every winter, gas pressure across the province drops. Populous areas, such as Quetta, Kalat, Pishin and Sibi, are most affected.

These areas hardly have any gas. The harsh winter is pushing residents to buy firewood, which can be costly. Moreover, this is not the first winter that gas pressure is so low. Every year, the situation is the same. The government of Balochistan and district authorities must ensure that they work to resolve the issue of decreasing gas pressure in the districts.

Altaf Adam

Awaran