‘WB agrees on pre-feasibility study of new Sukkur Barrage’

SUKKUR: The technical support mission of the World Bank has visited the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project and conducted meetings with direct and indirect stakeholders on Thursday.

Reports said the World Bank has agreed for pre-feasibility study of construction of new Sukkur Barrage, after meeting with the stakeholders. The Technical Support of the WB suggested the project director of Sindh Barrages Improvement Project to conduct pre-feasibility report for Sukkur Barrage. The WB and Sindh government have also agreed on the establishment of Barrage Management Unit (BMU) for equitable water distribution, sediment management and surveillance of barrages. However, regulation of barrages would be done by the BMU through coordination of three barrage chief engineers as per available water. Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro told the forum that the irrigation system of the province is 100-year old, which was being operated under different stakeholders, including farmers, local land lords, industrialists, irrigation staff, cabinet members, opposition leaders and Sindh MPAs, therefore any change in 100-year old system could be done solely by irrigation ministry. Francois Onimus told the forum that the main objective of the World Bank is to help and support Sindh government for introducing reforms in the water sector to enhance the economy of the province.