Suffering daily

The prices of basic items have gone up due to inflation. On top of that, shop keepers and retailers are charging prices of their own choice in Islamabad. There is no check-and-balance.
The government should look into the matter and provide relief to ordinary people so that they make their ends meet. Moreover, subsidies should be provided on essential items, and crackdowns should be launched against the hoarding mafia. Those who are overcharging should be fined heavily, to ensure food security.
Khalil Ahmed Shar
Islamabad
