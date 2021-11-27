Punjab eyes ‘bulk’ green energy

LAHORE: Punjab has taken several initiatives for promotion of solar energy with a view to producing bulk of green energy in the country, Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan said on Friday.

He said solar energy would be a key source of power generation, adding that renewable power has also been instrumental in slowing down the process of global warming.

Addressing at first station of ‘2021 GoodWe Technical Seminar Series’ the minister advocated conversion of household energy and industrial equipment to solar energy, stressing that experts must come forward to clear people’s concepts about green energy in a simple language rather than using complex terminologies.

Director Technical (Power), Punjab Energy Department, Muhammad Yasin said Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had declared Punjab as solar province. In this regard, he said, 11,000 schools in Punjab have been converted to solar energy.

He further informed that net-metering was available for 3-phase meters so far, adding that Punjab government plans to make agreement with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow distribution companies (DISCOs) to offer net-metering to consumers on single-phase meters as well.

Syed Salman Mohiuddin, Country Manager GoodWe, said renewable energy is the future, adding that biggest source of renewable energy in Pakistan is solar energy.

He said solar energy is the most cost-effective, sustainable, and environment friendly option available in Pakistan, suggesting that the government could also take credit of carbon control under Kyoto Protocol owing to increase in use of solar energy.

He informed that solar energy is a major component of reduction in greenhouse gases and carbon emissions.