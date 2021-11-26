ECP asks govt to release funds for EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the government for the release of funds on Thursday (today). For the use of the Election Voting Machine in the upcoming general elections of 2023, ECP seeks funds from the government.

At least 8,00,000 EVMs will be mass produced for the upcoming general elections. For this, ECP requires a big chunk of money to proceed. The letter also asked for a warehouse to keep the 8,00,000 EVMs in a secure place.

ECP looks to develop proper infrastructure for the elections and monitor the entire process without any difficulty. For the development of infrastructure, ECP has requested the government to release the funds as soon as possible.