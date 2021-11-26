French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freight, ferries

Paris: French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through the tunnel between France and the UK in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights, a union said.
Describing the action as a "warning shot", French national fisheries committee (CNPMEM) chairman Gerard Romiti said ferry traffic would be blocked at the ports of Saint-Malo, Ouistreham and Calais as well as freight traffic into the Channel Tunnel for several hours.
The months-long dispute between Britain and France over the number of licences handed to French vessels remains unresolved and has threatened to turn into a full-scale trade war.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions...
Athens: The Greek government on Thursday denied to AFP that its intelligence service was spying on journalists, days...
Paris: The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed on Thursday, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10...
Manila: Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to...
Calais, France: Britain and France on Thursday called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking...
Tripoli: Libya’s electoral commission on Thursday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Qadhafi,...