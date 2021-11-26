French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freight, ferries

Paris: French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through the tunnel between France and the UK in protest over post-Brexit fishing rights, a union said.

Describing the action as a "warning shot", French national fisheries committee (CNPMEM) chairman Gerard Romiti said ferry traffic would be blocked at the ports of Saint-Malo, Ouistreham and Calais as well as freight traffic into the Channel Tunnel for several hours.

The months-long dispute between Britain and France over the number of licences handed to French vessels remains unresolved and has threatened to turn into a full-scale trade war.