Smog likely to prevail in Lahore

LAHORE: Smog continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plain areas while a shallow westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.
They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most areas. However, smog/shallow fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. Cloudy weather with light rain (light snowfall over hills) was expected at few places in northern areas. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 9.6°C and maximum was 26.4°C.
