PSW to launch trade info portal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) facility inches closer towards the launch of the cross-border trade-related Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP), a statement said.

The PSW team has achieved another set goal by validating the regulatory content of 22 other government agenciesas listed in PSW Act 2021 with the contribution of all trade regulators.

TIPP serves as a single online repository for all cross-border trade related information including updated trade regulations, processes procedures, statistics, forms, information requirements and fee structure etc. It will be fully operational by March 2022.

The validation workshops were held separately in Karachi and Islamabad from 16 to 17 November and 22 to 24 November respectively. The validation workshops were able to get sign offs from different government departments. TIPP’s OGAs refer to those government agencies who are mentioned in the import and export policy orders.