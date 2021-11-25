Punjab asked to relieve transferred officers under rotation policy

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has asked Punjab to immediately relieve the officers who have been transferred under rotation policy.

According to sources, while responding to Chief Secretary Punjab’s letter, the Secretary Establishment Division has asked the CS Punjab to immediately relieve all officers who have been transferred under the rotation policy and also directed the officers to immediately join their new place of posting in other provinces. Chief Secretary Punjab, in his letter written to Secretary Establishment Division, had requested to allow the under transfer officers continue duty on existing positions until their replacement. However, the Establishment Division simply turned down the CS Punjab request and asked him to relieve the under transfer officers of their duties in Punjab so that they can join their new place posting in other provinces.