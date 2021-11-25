 
close
Thursday November 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Amy Winehouse exhibition opens in UK

By AFP
November 25, 2021

London: A new exhibition opens in London this week exploring the life, music and legacy of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, a decade after her death aged just 27. The Design Museum’s "Amy: Beyond the Stage" tracks the story of her early career through her recordings and teenage notebooks to give an insight into her creativity.