Mudassar, Muzamil win matches in Shehryar Malik Memorial Tennis

LAHORE: More than two dozen matches in different age groups were played in the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships here at Bagh-e-Jinnah’s Punjab Tennis Academy Courts on Tuesday.

In men’s singles second round, M Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-0, 6-4, M Shoaib beat Barkat Ullah 6-1, 6-2, Mudassar Murtaza beat Saqib Hayyat 6-1, 6-1, Faizan Khurram beat Hassam Khan 6-1, 6-4, Yousaf Khalil beat Waqas Malik 6-3, 7-6(5), Aqeel Khan beat Parbhat Kumar 6-0, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Abdul Hanan 6-3, 6-2, and Shehzad Khan beat M Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-1.

In ladies singles second round, Rahat Javeed beat Kinat Ali 6-1, 6-1, Mehak Khokar got walkover against Ashtafila Arif, Noor Saad beat Nida Akram 6-0, 6-1, Asfa Shahbaz beat Mariyam Mirza 6-1, 6-1, and Sara Mehboob beat Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-0.

In boys under-18 first round, Faizan Fayyaz beat Waqas Aslam 6-0, 6-1, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hassam Khan 6-1, 6-2, Abdullah Adnan beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-1, 6-4, Mahatir Muhammad beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-2, Bakir Ali beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 6-0, Semi Zeb beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-0, and Ahmad Nael beat Ibrahim Suleman 6-0, 6-0.

In under 14 second round, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Pirzada 40-0, 4-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-0, 4-1, and Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-2.

In under 12 first round, Afaf Suleman beat Shafy Iqbal 4-1, 4-1 and M Umar beat Zunaisha Noor 4-1, 4-2.