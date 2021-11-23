‘Terrorists’ held in Bahrain

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought "total and complete" control over his...
WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots...
LA PALMA ISLAND, Spain: Around 3,000 people were ordered to remain indoors on the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday...
Bunia, DR Congo: Dozens of people were killed in attacks on villages and a centre for the internally displaced in DR...
Paris: Two bodies set up to advise the French government on its handling of the Covid-19 crisis have recommended...
Copenhagen: Six Inuits who were snatched from their families in Greenland and taken to Denmark 70 years ago are...