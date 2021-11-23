 
World

‘Terrorists’ held in Bahrain

By AFP
November 23, 2021
Manama: Bahrain’s interior ministry on Monday announced it had arrested a gang of armed "terrorists" it said were linked to groups in Iran. "Terrorists (were) arrested for plotting terrorist operations against security and civil peace," the interior ministry said on Twitter.