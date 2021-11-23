JS Bank launches ‘JS Blink’

KARACHI: JS Bank has successfully launched its end-to-end digital account opening facility titled JS Blink which allows customers to open a complete checking account by either downloading JS Mobile or by visiting the JS Bank Website. This facility makes JS Bank one of the first few banks to launch this pilot program in compliance with SBP’s digital framework.

JS Blink is a major step in Pakistan’s fintech innovation, and will redefine the customer banking journey in Pakistan, paving the way for onboarding millennials and GenZ under the formal banking umbrella using digital tools.

Noman Azhar – Chief Digital Officer, JS Bank stated, "This is an important step towards providing ease and convenience to customers and will drive growth in customer preference towards digital banking by eliminating the need to visit physical branches.

At JS Bank, we are continually building on our commitment to improve access to financial services for the public at large in line with the guidance of the State Bank of Pakistan.” JS Blink is one of JS Bank’s many fintech products with which the Bank aims to promote financial inclusion. JS Bank strives to promote a digital-first approach in the banking industry to deliver a customer first experience backed by technology and empowered by a tech-driven culture.