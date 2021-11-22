Man killed, brother wounded over water dispute

LAHORE: A man was shot dead and his brother wounded in the Manawan area on Sunday following a water dispute between two groups.

Accused Idrees, Shafiq and others opened fire on two brothers Salman and Maratab over a water dispute. Salman died on the spot while his brother sustained wounds. The body was removed to morgue while the injured victim was admitted to hospital.

Torture victim woman dies: A 25-year-old woman died in hospital on Sunday, five days after she was badly tortured by her husband at Harbanspura. The deceased, identified as Amna, was given poisonous substance and tortured by her husband, alleged her family. The accused, Danish, was arrested and a case was registered. Police removed the body to morgue.

Man shot dead, other wounded: A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident in the Naseerabad area on Sunday. Shahbaz Masih, Haroon Masih and Chand, residents of Nawaz Sharif Colony Gulberg III, Naseerabad, were gossiping in the street outside their house when thee accused, Jamil, Faisal and Chanto Khokhar, opened fire on them.

As a result, Shahbaz and Haroon were wounded while the accused fled away from the scene. The victims were removed to hospital where Shahbaz succumbed to his wounds. According to police, the accused had nursed grudge against the victim following a fight between the accused and the victim at a wedding function two weeks ago. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a case.

Robber killed in ‘police encounter’: A robber was killed during an alleged encounter between Kahna CIA officials and robbers on Sunday. A CIA team went to Nagina Mazar, Kahna, to arrest the robbers on the information of an alleged robber, Adil, who was in CIA’s custody. The accomplices of the arrested accused intercepted police and opened fire to rescue their accomplice. Police escaped unhurt but the robber in police custody came under firing range of his own accomplices and died. According to police, Adil was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbery and murder.