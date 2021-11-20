Lux Style Awards on Geo TV tomorrow

KARACHI: The 20th colorful ceremony of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious "Lux Style Awards" will be telecast on Sunday at 9pm on the Geo TV.

The showbiz industry’s biggest awards show was held in Karachi last month, in which artists from the TV, entertainment, music and fashion industries were present. The showbiz’s biggest awards show, with the collaboration of the Geo TV, paid tribute to Pakistan's famous singer Farida Khanum for her outstanding services. Apart from this, in the segment produced by Bilal Maqsood, comic sketches of famous stars were made. Many artists including actress Mahira Khan, Meera, Reshma and Mehwish Hayat made the audience sway with their enthusiastic performances.

This year too, the Unilever produced a special anthem for the 20th Lux Style Awards, which was performed by Asim Azhar and Aima Baig along with other singers. It may be recalled that the Jang Group and Geo Television Network played a vital role in promoting the event. The Geo TV made a special contribution to managing its Geo red carpet separately and promoted the event as partners on all Jang and Geo TV networks. In addition, the red carpet of the event was highly organized in view of the Corona pandemic.

The event management maintained a distance between people. Who won the 20th Lux Style Awards? Who won the most awards? The event will be broadcast on the Geo TV on Sunday night.