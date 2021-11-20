Westbury Ranking Tennis from today

KARACHI: Around 180 players will participate in various events at the 18th Westbury Ranking Tennis Championships that begins from Saturday (today) at D A Creek Club here.
Among the players, there are 17 from Hyderabad. According to the seedings, Farhan Altaf is top seed in men’s singles and Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad second.
Raahim Veqar is top seed in under-17 singles and Rafi Derbari from Hyderabad is top seed in 35 plus singles.
