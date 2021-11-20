Women University Swabi VC allowed to rejoin duty

PESHAWAR: The Senate of the Women University Swabi Friday allowed vice-chancellor of the university Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi to rejoin her duties on completion of the duration of her forced leave.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Governor’s House with Governor/Chancellor of the university Shah Farman in the chair. The meeting discussed in detail the Governor’s Inspection Team’s report on the alleged irregularities in the university on the basis of which the vice-chancellor had been sent on forced leave.

All the allegations and the detailed response to them by the vice-chancellor were meticulously discussed in the meeting and it was decided that the vice-chancellor should rejoin her duties on completion of the duration of her forced leave.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that decisions should be taken purely on merit. If allegations of nepotism, misuse of power and corrupt practices are proved correct in the inquiry reports, no relaxation should be made with the officials’ concerned.