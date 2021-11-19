Legal reforms committee formed sans Sindh

KARACHI: On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of Law and Justice has formed a committee under the chairmanship of federal minister of law for introducing reforms in civil and criminal laws and their implementation. The committee does not feature any member from Sindh.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law, the committee consists of law secretary from Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and advocate generals as well as prosecutor generals of these provinces and ICT.

Besides, the committee includes chief commissioner Islamabad or his representative, federal secretary parliamentary affairs, federal secretary law, federal interior minister or his representative, attorney general or his representative, and a member nominated by the committee chairman.

In another notification, the committee chairman has nominated an advocate High Court from Karachi, Dr. Shahab Imam, who has 25-year experience of civil services.

The ministry of law and justice has deprived Sindh government from its representation in the committee. The rest of the three provinces have their representation in the committee but law minister, secretary law, and advocate general from Sindh were not accommodated in the committee.