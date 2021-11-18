Sh Rashid’s elder brother passes away

ISLAMABAD/KASUR: Sheikh Rafiq Ahmed Qamar, elder brother of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, passed away.

His funeral was offered at Kot Radah Kishan graveyard in Kasur on Wednesday. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, senior journalist Mian Amir Mahmood, DG Rangers Syed Asif Hussain and various political, social and religious figures attended his funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud and other on Wednesday extended condolences to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the death of his brother Lala Sheikh Rafiq Qamar.

The president, prime minister and foreign minister prayed for the departed soul. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud al-Saud on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar. In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.