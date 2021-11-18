 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

DG ISI pays farewell call on President Alvi

By APP
November 18, 2021
DG ISI pays farewell call on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. The president appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI for security of the country. The president also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.