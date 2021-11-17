 
close
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Netflix faces lawsuit

By AFP
November 17, 2021

Stockholm: Streaming service Netflix faces a defamation lawsuit in Sweden over its drama series "The Unlikely Murderer", which implicates the main suspect in the unsolved 1986 murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, legal documents showed on Tuesday.