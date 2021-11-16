Enmity claims two lives in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cousins were allegedly shot dead by their rivals over route and dog bite dispute near the Bypass Road in Shorkot area in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Monday. The police said that Muhammad Ayub, his brother Muhammad Yousaf and their cousin Abdul Majeed, residents of Shorkot,were going to irrigate their land when their rivals identified as Samillullah, Sifatullah and Najibullah allegedly attacked them near the Bypass Road.
They said that the accused first unleashed dogs on Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Yousaf and Abdul Majeed and then beat them black and blue with sharp-edged steel. One of the accused, the police added, also opened fire on the three victims, killing Muhammad Yousaf on the spot and injuring Abdul Majeed seriously.
Abdul Majeed was shifted to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrested all the three accused along weapons of offence and tools used in the crime. A case was lodged investigation launched.
