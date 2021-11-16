Traffic jam on Peshawar’s Kohat Road makes people suffer

PESHAWAR: Thousands of motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers suffer every day from afternoon till late due to the worst traffic jam on Kohat Road near Ring Road bridge.

The worst traffic jam was noticed on Monday evening when thousands of motorists, passengers of public transport and other people suffered for hours due to the traffic jam in Garhi Qamardin Chowk on Kohat Road.

The traffic jam at the chowk has become a routine despite a number of traffic police sergeants are deployed in the area to manage the smooth flow of traffic.

“The traffic jam starts from Wakho Pul and continues till Bhanamari Chowk. The worst area, however, is Garhi Qamardin Chowk where a large number of motorists have to wait for long to reach their destinations every evening," a motorist said.

He added normally it takes 8 to 9 minutes from Gulshan Rahman Colony to Bhanamari but in the evening it sometimes takes more than 50 and 60 minutes. Another motorist said the traffic jam continues near Dora Road, Said Hassan Pir Road and Bhanamari.

“The U-turns on Ring Road are miles away from Kohat Road and many motorists, auto-rickshaw drivers, bikers and others take the wrong lane to reach their destination. Brining the U-turns close to Kohat Road by 200 to 300 meters and making fish bellies will help reduce traffic congestion and to stop people from taking the wrong lane,” said another motorist.

He said a number of traffic sergeants performed duty at the chowk but along with police the Peshawar Development Authority and other departments should also take measures for improved traffic engineering as well actions against encroachment.