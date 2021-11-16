Shehbaz discusses joint sitting strategy with all opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday telephoned the opposition leaders to discuss the future line of action for the upcoming joint sitting of the parliament and the way to block the government plans of legislation.

He called Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chief of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, chief Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

Shehbaz appreciated the united efforts of the opposition in Parliament and thanked them over their cooperation. In conversation with Bilawal, he discussed the parliamentary issues and matters of common and national interests. The two leaders discussed joint session of the parliament and strategy of the united opposition.

Bilawal told Shehbaz the anti-people policies of the selected PTI-led federal government had been reversed through the Parliament, which was the apex democratic forum. He said the parliament was the only democratic forum for the elected representatives to legislate on people-friendly policies and laws, as they uphold the interest of the common man there.

He told the opposition leader in the NA that the opposition parties had successfully compelled the "selected PTI-led government" to surrender and retreat on several occasions in the recent past, and that success was achieved because of unity of the opposition parties.