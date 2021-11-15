PM will launch a project of CPEC in GB next week, says Murad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a leader having deep sense of self-respect and determined to run affairs of the country as per pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

“Imran Khan will start a project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) next week, said Murad Saeed while addressing a big public gathering at Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday.

Murad Saeed said project of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project will be started soon. He recalled work on CPEC projects is progressing gradually. He said opposition is a rejected collection of the people while the present government is getting strength in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to public service.

The federal minister said every citizen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is availing free treatment facility through health card. He said efforts of security forces have brought peace back in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has promoted tourism at large and the local tourists’ attraction areas are receiving employment opportunities.