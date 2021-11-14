Sania Nishtar starts tour of 30 cities to register retailers in ‘Ehsaas Rashan Riayat’

Islamabad: Creating awareness among masses on 'Ehsaas Rashan' programme, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar visited six small cities and towns along the G. T. Road.

She went to Rawat, Mandra, Gujjar Khan, Sohawa, Dina and Jhelum.

The visit aimed to guide ‘Kiryana’ merchants in small areas about the Ehsaas Rashan enrollment process and the programme modalities.

"This week, I shall visit 30 small cities to speak to ‘Kiryana’ retailers and the public.

This is important to guide people on the ground about the new programme, encourage them to participate in the programme and factor in their voices in the delivery , commented Dr. Sania.

During the visit, Dr. Sania walked in the mini markets on the G. T. Road and met with the ‘Kiryana’ merchants, local trader associations and public.

She herself enrolled several ‘Kiryana’ owners on the portal at various sites.

Dr. Sania was accompanied by senior officials of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Ehsaas and district administrations of Rawalpindi and Jhelum.

She also spoke to local trader associations and youth in the rural suburbs of Rawalpindi and Jhelum and made an appeal to them to help ‘Kiryana’ merchants and low-income families in online registration.

The portal can be accessed online at: https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/.

With the opening of the portal, Dr. Sania had also released an instructional video on the Ehsaas Rashan registration and execution.

The video can be watched on the Ehsaas Official channel on YouTube.

Dr. Sania also held a series of media briefings with local press and electronic media at each of the visited sites.

Along with the deserving families, the Ehsaas Rashan portal also registers ‘Kiryana’ retailers nationwide including home based ‘Kiryana’ enterprises.

It is compulsory for the ‘Kiryana’ merchants to have a bank account.

‘Kiryana’ retailers without bank accounts can open their bank accounts in any branch of NBP, said Dr. Sania.

At the NBP branch in Jhelum, she also joined a meeting with local ‘Kiryana’ retailers, local media and NBP team.