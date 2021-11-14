Safety rules stressed for train operations

LAHORE: A safety seminar was organised on Saturday in the committee room of Railway Lahore Division under the chairmanship of Divisional Superintendent Railway Engineer M Nasir Khalili. Divisional and assistant officers, train drivers, station masters and train in-charge guards attended the seminar.

The safety seminar discussed essential safety general rules-67, 69, 71 and access to operational documents. In the seminar, DS Railway said safety rules should be adopted in all cases for complete safe train operation while on this occasion Divisional Transportation Officer Shahid Raza said that operational documents should be issued for small train operations as per safety rules.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that safety should always be given priority, adding that safety train also helps in improving punctuality.

Instructing the train operation staff, the officers said that they should fulfill their duty by pointing out the responsibility for shortcomings and defects related to the train operation.

Coordination of relevant staff during train operation prevents accidents, they said.

The safety seminar gave a briefing on the steps taken to prevent trespassing and accidents. It was informed in the seminar that 955 illegal routes have been closed to prevent trespassing.

In view of safety, height gauges have been installed at 178 points to prevent tractor-trolleys and high-speed vehicles from crossing the track, while FIRs have also been registered against 129 persons for violating trespassing rules. It has also been recommended in the headquarters office to close 54 inland level crossings to make the railway track safer.