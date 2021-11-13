80-year-old woman raped in Kamalia

KAMALIA: A man allegedly raped an 80-year-old woman “B” in a suburban village Mauza Khokhranwali, Kamalia,Toba Tek Singh district, here on night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the investigating officer, a vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the absconding criminal. People staged a demonstration against the incident and the area police promised that the accused would be arrested soon.