Two brothers kidnapped in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two local leaders of PML-F, Shafiq Wagho and Abdul Rahim Wagho, were kidnapped from Pano Aqil in Sukkur, prompting the PML-F workers on Thursday to stage a sit in at Sangi on National Highway Sukkur, suspending traffic.

According to Khairuddin Wagho, their father, PML-F local leader Shafiq Wagho and his brother Abdul Rahim Wagho had left Pano Aqil for Sukkur and went missing from Sangi on Wednesday night. He said he was in touch with them, but after a while their cells phones got powered off. On mounting a search, he came across their abandoned motorbike on a roadside near Sangi. The alarmed father said there has been no clue of his sons despite passage of 24 hours. Earlier, the DSP Pano Aqil Saeed Shaikh visited the PML-F sit-in and assured them of recovering them soon and got the road cleared for traffic. Demanding safe recovery of the two kidnapped brothers, the PML-F leader Syed Shafiqat said law and order situation has deteriorated in Sukkur.