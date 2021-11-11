34 file papers for three tehsil chairperson seats of Haripur

HARIPUR: On the last day of filing nomination papers on Wednesday, 34 candidates including two women have here on Wednesday confirmed their candidatures for the three seats of tehsil chairpersons, official sources said.

According to the unofficial list of candidates for the office of the tehsil council Haripur, a total of 15 candidates had filed their papers till the closing time of 5pm. Prominent among them were former MPA and provincial vice-chairperson of QWP Dr Faiza Rasheed, former district Nazim Akhtar Nawaz Khan, former tehsil nazim Haripur Syed Ahsan Shah Mitha, president district bar association Mohib Ullah Qureshi, Sami Ullah Khan, former tehsil council member and nephew of former slain provincial minister Akhtar Nawaz Khan, his real maternal uncle Advocate Zulfiqar Khan, former members district council Sardar Haroon Khan, Ghalib Khan and former PTI district president Kamal Ghaznavi.

For the Khanpur tehsil chairman’s seat, only six have filed their papers. But the contest between two real cousins is expected to draw the limelight as Raja Haroon Sikandar, son of former PTI MNA Dr Raja Amir Zaman, is an expected candidate of PML-N and his first cousin Raja Shahab Sikandar, son of Raja Shadab Sikandar, have filed their papers. The two candidates from the same political family of Rajgan of Khanpur were the paternal grandsons of former caretaker CM Raja Sikandar Zaman (late).

For the office of chairman tehsil council Ghazi, at least 13 candidates have filed their papers and prominent among those were PML-N district president Sahibzada Hamid Shah, former district nazim Adil Islam who is first cousin of MPA from PK-42 Haripur Faisal Zaman, social activist and American nationality holder Irum Rasheed Tahirkheli, Farooq Shah, and Malik Naveed Iqbal, who is a brother of slain PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal.