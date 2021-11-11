Seeds tumble in pre-quarters of ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Seeds tumbled in the pre-quarter-finals of the ITF-NBP International Junior Tennis under way here at the PTF Complex.

Unseeded Abhishek Thorat (USA) outplayed eighth seed Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-1, 6-3 while Kohshi Ishibashi (JPN) upset fifth seed Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) in the boys’ singles. Abdullah Adnan (PAK) kept up local hopes alive as he defeated Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Result: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Teano Balducci (FRA) 6-4, 6-2; Ahmet Atabay (TUR) bt Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Abdullah Adnan (PAK) bt Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) 6-2, 6-2; Raza Ghaus (PAK) bt Dimitry Bessonov (RUS) 6-3, 6-1; Abhishek Thorat (USA) bt Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Kohshi Ishibashi (JPN) bt Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) 6-2, 6-0; Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Fedor Sosedkin (RUS) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) bt Zahra Suleman (PAK) 6-3, 6-0; Taylor Goetz (USA) bt Sharvani Shrestha (NEP) 6-0, 6-1; Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) & Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Teano Balducci (FRA) & Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Kohshi Ishibashi (JPN) & Fedor Sosedkin (RUS) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) & Hamid Israr (PAK) 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.