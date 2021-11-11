LHC to take up pleas of Cheema, wife today

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench would take up on Thursday (today) the writ petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate for NA-133, Lahore’s by-poll Jamshed Cheema and his wife, being a covering candidate, against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officer and an election tribunal.

The bench comprises Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal. The RO had rejected the nomination papers of the couple on the basis that their proposer was not a registered voter of the constituency. They challenged the decision before the election tribunal which dismissed their appeal and upheld the rejection of the papers. In their writ petitions, the PTI’s candidates also asked the high court to suspend the schedule for the by-election till the final decision of the case.

The PMLN voters had challenged the nomination papers of the PTI’s candidates saying the proposer, Bilal Hussain, was not qualified to subscribe the papers of the duo under the Elections Act 2017.

The seat in Lahore's constituency had fallen vacant due to the death of PMLN MNA Pervez Malik. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that by-poll would be held on Dec 5. The PMLN announced Pervez Malik’s widow Shaista Pervez Malik as its candidate.