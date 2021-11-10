Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in Dadu attack

SUKKUR: A man was killed and his spouse was injured in an attack in Dadu on Tuesday. Reports said armed men fired at a motorcycle in the limits of Puleji Station at Waseem Chandio, killing him and injuring his wife Khalida. People shifted the body and injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two brothers fainted when asmmonia gas leaked during shutdown in a local fertilizer company situated on...
SUKKUR: A married woman Mst. Kounj was killed by her husband in village Moosani near Tando Masti Police Station,...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have killed a criminal in an encounter on Tuesday. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said...
SUKKUR: A clerk in the Health Department was gunned down in Shikarpur while a decomposed body was recovered from Tando...
SUKKUR: Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, has said that some people were defaming her by collecting money on her...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council welcomed the dialogues process between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the...