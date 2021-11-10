 
Wednesday November 10, 2021
National

Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in Dadu attack

November 10, 2021

SUKKUR: A man was killed and his spouse was injured in an attack in Dadu on Tuesday. Reports said armed men fired at a motorcycle in the limits of Puleji Station at Waseem Chandio, killing him and injuring his wife Khalida. People shifted the body and injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.