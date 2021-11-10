Sukkur Police kill criminal in encounter

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have killed a criminal in an encounter on Tuesday. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said that the Airport Police, Sukkur, found out about the presence of criminals at Jagheer Mour. The police parety were attacked when they arrived there to arrest them. The police team retaliated and killed Aijaz Alias Ajoo while his three accomplices managed to escape. The dead dacoit was wanted in 16 cases of dacoity, highway robberies and others cases.