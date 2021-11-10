Romanian girl topples top seed Bista in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Daria Stefania Malaescu (Romania) knocked out top-seed Abhilasha Bista (Nepal) in the girls’ singles of the NBP-PTF International Juniors Tennis Championships at the PTF Tennis Complex here Tuesday.
The Romanian girl won 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the second round. Stefania Malaescu played brilliant tennis from the baseline, making Nepalese girl struggle for point. Two breaks in the first and one in the second set were enough to help Stefania Malaescu win against the top seed.
All foreign players had a good time in the boys single where second phase of the first round was played Tuesday.
Results: Boys’ singles first round: Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Kashan Tariq (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Dimitry Bessonov (RUS) bt Ibrahim Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Ahmet Atabay (TUR) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.
Girls’ singles first round: Taylor Goetz (USA) bt Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Sharvani Shrestha (NEP) bt Ashtafila Arif (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) bt Soha Ali (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Natalia Zaman (PAK) bt Fatima Ali Raja(PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-2, 6-4; Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS( bt Zara Khan (PAK):6-0, 6-2; Zahra Suleman (PAK) bt Amara Khan(PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Sheeza Sajid (PAK) bt Yana Ersado (USA) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Boys’ doubles first round: Kohshi Ishibashi (JPN) & Fedor Sosedkin (RUS) bt Kashan Tariq (PAK) & Raza Ghaus (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Abdullah Adnan (PAK) & Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) & Ferdi Tangal (TUR) 6-3,6-0; Jai Dutta (USA) & Abhishek Thorat (USA) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Ahmed Nael Qureshi(PAK) 6-3, 7-5; Aryan Giri (NEP) & Hamid Israr (PAK) bt Zaryab Khan (PAK) & Hussnain Ali Rizwan(PAK): 6-1, 6-4; Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Nikita Safonov (RUS) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) & Abdul Hanan(PAK0 6-3, 6-2; Teano Balducci (FRA) bt Haider Ali Rizwan bt Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) & Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2.
