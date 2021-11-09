Anti-Corruption Police raid DHO Khairpur

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Police Sukkur on Monday raided District Health Office, Khairpur, in a case of misuse of authority and embezzlement. According to sources in the Anti-Corruption Police, corruption amounting to millions of rupees was reported in the procurement of medicines by the DHO, Khairpur, from 2018 to 2020. A district accounts officer Ghulam Sarwar Chanjiro was also proceeded against for issuing forged licences to pharmacies. The accounts officer was also charged for allegedly drawing millions of rupees through fake signatures of disbursing officers and for embezzling Rs5 million from ex-MS Civil Hospital, Khairpur.
