Pervaiz attends Ijtema committee meeting

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with his son Rasikh Elahi and grandson Usman Zahoor Elahi attended Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema committee meeting here on Saturday.

He was received by Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Minister for Minerals and Chairman Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema Committee.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi had a special meeting with Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman.

At the request of Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman offered special prayers for security of the country and the nation, peace and order, and eradication of corona, dengue epidemic and rising inflation.

The speaker also met Tableeghi Jamaat members from India and other countries and inquired about their welfare. Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman thanked Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and said he took special interest and helped in removing obstacles in holding the Ijtema.

He offered special prayers for health of Ch Shujat Hussain.

Maulana Ibrahim Daula, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Maulana Ahmed Laat, Imtiaz Ghani, Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Dr Nadeem Ashraf and Maulana Naeem Butt were present.

Traffic evacuation plan devised for Tableeghi IjtEma: A comprehensive traffic evacuation plan has been finalised on conclusion of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema.

During the final dua at Raiwind congregation, all roads leading towards the ijtima venue will remain closed.

After the final dua, the vehicles of the ijtima participants will be driven one-way through the Raiwind city roads.

The ijtema participants’ vehicles will be driven one-way on Sundar Road, from Raiwind Road to Sundar Adda, Raiwind-Manga Road, Kot Radha Kishan Road and Sui Asal Road.

According to the chief traffic officer, no vehicle will be allowed to enter Raiwind from motorways and Ring Road during the evacuation of the vehicles of the ijtema participants.

First of all, motorcycle and rickshaw stands, then car and van stands and in the end bus and truck stands will be vacated.

The commuters can also travel from Ferozepur Road via Lylani Road, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Gwala Colony, Halloki to reach Jodho Railway Crossing Raiwind.