Counterfeit cigarettes

Pakistan is battling the menace of illegal cigarette trade. There are many variations of the same brand of cigarettes, and it is next to impossible to tell the authentic ones from the fake.
Some manufacturers replicate popular brands, evading all kinds of duties and taxes. Others illegally smuggle the cigarettes and sell them for lower prices. There should be a nation-wide campaign to end the illicit buying and selling of counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes, which are harmful for the consumers and the economy.
Fawad Khan
Karachi
