Tayyab moves into CNS International Squash semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Aslam moved into the semifinals of the 15th CNS International Squash Championship at JKRK Squash Complex here on Thursday.

Second seed Tayyab beat sixth seed Henry Leung from Hong Kong 11-2, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 in 45 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Top seed Todd Harrity from the USA beat eighth seed Asim Khan of Pakistan 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 in 34 minutes.

Third seed Tsz Fung Yip from Hong Kong defeated fifth seed Yahya Elnawasany from Egypt 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 in 54 minutes.

Fourth seed Moustafa El Sirty from Egypt thrashed seventh seed Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong 11-9, 14-12, 11-8 in 27 minutes.

Now, Todd is to face Tsz Fung and Moustafa is up against Tayyab in the semi-finals on Friday (today).