PTF conducts courses for tennis officials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has conducted two PTF Yellow Badge Officiating courses in Lahore on October 28-30 and Islamabad on November 1-3, respectively.
A total of 14 officials attended the course in Lahore while 16 officials were present in the course conducted in Islamabad.
The courses were conducted by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, Head of Officiating, and also ITF White Badge Umpire.
The participants were provided with all possible administrative facilities during the courses.
President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan also visited the course venue at the PTF Complex and interacted with the officials. The president had all praise for such initiatives and said: “These courses are specially organized to induct fresh blood into the officiating field. Officiating is a very important part of tennis. Due to the revival of international tennis, our officiating staff requires tremendous improvement. The game of tennis is played in 200 countries as compared to other sports, therefore you should work hard in the officiating field so that you can also be able to represent Pakistan at the international level,” he added.
