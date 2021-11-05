Stage set for ITF junior events in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Around 20 foreign boys and girls from 10 different countries will be seen in action along with the local players in two back-to-back J-5 ITF International Junior Tennis events starting with the qualifying round of the first event from tomorrow (Saturday) here at the PTF/SDA Complex.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) executive vice president Khawar Hyat said that a host of foreign players have been drawn to compete in the back-to-back events.

“The ITF has shown overwhelming trust and support for the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and has allotted four ITF junior events to Pakistan. We have hosted two events in February this year and yet again getting ready to host two more starting with the qualifying round tomorrow. As the Covid-19 impacts are settling down, some other Asian countries are also busy hosting the ITF Juniors these days. We were expecting bigger number of foreign players which now have opted for other venues also. Even then we have a good number of boys and girls featuring in the two back-to-back international events.”

Besides, 12 foreigners, ten locals have also been drawn into the main round of 22 so far with the rest of the vacancies to be filled by the qualifiers that also include three players from the USA.

Dev Kanbargimath (Romania), Ferdi Tangal (Turkey), Leonid Pallakov (Russia), Ahmet Atabay (Turney), Aarav Samrat (Nepal), Dmitry Bessonov (Russia), and Kohshi Ishibashi (Japan) are a few foreigners drawn in the main round.

Amongst the top Pakistan boys, Hamid Israr Gul, Sami Zeb Khan, Abdul Hanan, and Mohammad Haider Ali Rizwan are also competing in the event.

“We have recently hosted the Asian junior event where India also participated. Despite Covid-19 threats Pakistan has been continuously organising international events during the last two years. The ITF has already allotted four ITF internationals with two we already hosted in February.”

The PTF SVP added that PTF President Salim Saifullah’s efforts had always been to promote junior tennis in the country.

“These events are being organised to groom future players by giving them the opportunity to play against foreigners. Hopefully, these players would not only improve their international junior ranking but will also prove as a backup to the senior players.”

Besides boys and girls’ singles, boys and girls’ doubles events will also be contested during the two back-to-back events.