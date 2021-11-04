KP Police chief visits Kohat, addresses police darbar

KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday visited Kohat district where he addressed a police darbar and listened to the problems of the cops.

The IGP was received by RPO Tahir Ayub Khan and other officials and also presented with a salute by a police contingent. The top cop also planted a sapling at the police lines and laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial.

Addressing a darbar of Kohat Police, Ansari said that the rule of law as well as the welfare of the police personnel was his property. He said that the KP Police had rendered innumerable sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “I now want the cops to change the ‘thana culture’ and treat the visitors well at the police stations,” he added.He also said that the police have performed duties in polio campaigns in order to save the younger generations from the crippling disease. He also listened to the problems of the cops and issued on-the-spot directives to resolve their issues.