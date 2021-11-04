PM provoking ministers to attack ECP: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is provoking federal ministers to "frontally attack" the election commission.

Reports recently surfaced of the premier asking his ministers to back Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Railways Azam Swati who were served notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after they levelled serious allegations against the constitutional body. "Imran Khan's advice to his ministers to 'support' two of their cabinet colleagues is a provocation to frontally attack Election Commission," the PMLN president said. "He is targeting ECP at a time of massive internal and external challenges. He cannot be allowed to browbeat our institutions into submission," Shehbaz added.