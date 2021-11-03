Larkana Awami Ettehad protests against PTI, PPP govts

SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad (AE), a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a sit-in at the Jinnah Bagh Chowk, Larkana, against the “incompetence” of PTI-led federal and PPP-led Sindh governments.

The Larkana Awami Ettehad (LAE) took out a rally and staged a sit-in at the Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana against the federal and Sindh governments for their bad governance, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, corruption in government’s jobs, nepotism and ignoring basic needs of health, sanitation, education and welfare. The rally was led by the representatives of Grand Democratic Alliance, MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mahmood, Nasir Mahmood Soomro of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and others.

Addressing the sit-in, MPA Abbasi, Maulana Rashid Soomro and others said the people of Sindh are greatly distressed with the sky-rocketing inflation, adding it is high time to get rid of the callous provincial and federal governments. They said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was roaming in Larkana only to try to secure his National Assembly seat but he has no empathy and concern for the issues faced by the people of Larkana.