Prayers in Gurgaon made impossible by extremist Hindus

ISLAMABAD: Offering prayers in posh areas of Gurgaon by Muslims have been made impossible by extremist Hindus.
Conceding to pressure from Hindutva groups, Gurgaon’s district administration on Tuesday cancelled permission to offer Namaz at eight designated sites. Gurgaon is situated near the Indian capital New Delhi in southwest. In a statement, the administration cited “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations” as the reason.
The move comes after sustained protests by Hindutva groups, which have opposed public Namaz offerings despite the administration’s permission. The administration was forced to provide police protection to the sites.
The Hindutva groups protested at two sites, in sector 12 A and sector 47, for two months. The administration has formed a committee to once again identify spots where Namaz can be offered.
