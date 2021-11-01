One Covid-19 death, 22 cases reported in Islamabad

Islamabad: As many as 22 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory while the virus claimed one more life from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though not a single case of the infection was reported from Rawalpindi district.

It is important that it happened for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak hit Pakistan that not a single case was reported from Rawalpindi in a day. Also, no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from the district in the last 24 hours.

According to details, as many as 1,198 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours though all were tested negative recording a zero per cent positivity rate. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 217 patients belonging to the federal capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from October 25 to October 31 against a total of 23,719 tests conducted in the week. The weekly positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital has dropped down to 0.91 per cent for the last week that was 1.04 per cent for the previous week.

He said the weekly positivity and the number of patients reported in the week have been the lowest since the beginning of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 142893 of which 2,139 have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 436 on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 22 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 106,896 of which 940 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19. To date, a total of 105,637 patients from ICT have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 319 on Sunday.

It is important that the virus has so far claimed a total of 1,199 lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 35,997 patients have so far been reported positive of which 34,681 patients have recovered. On Sunday, as many as 10 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 107 patients were in home isolation.